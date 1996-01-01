Classify the substituents given: - Benzene (C\_6H\_6) has no substituents, so it has a baseline reactivity. - Chlorobenzene (C\_6H\_5Cl) has a chlorine substituent, which is an electron-withdrawing group by induction but donates electrons by resonance, making it mildly deactivating overall. - Toluene (C\_6H\_5CH\_3) has a methyl group, which is an electron-donating group via hyperconjugation and inductive effects, activating the ring. - Nitrobenzene (C\_6H\_5NO\_2) has a nitro group, a strong electron-withdrawing group, which strongly deactivates the ring.