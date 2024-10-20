Analyze each option: - Oxidation of water to release oxygen: This is a key process in the light reactions where water is split to release oxygen, electrons, and protons. - Fixation of carbon dioxide into glucose: This occurs in the Calvin cycle, not the light reactions. - Conversion of glucose to pyruvate: This is part of cellular respiration, not photosynthesis. - Reduction of NADP+ to NADPH: This occurs during the light reactions as electrons are transferred to NADP+.