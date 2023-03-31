The most common selective herbicide for killing broadleaf weeds is 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). Show how
you would synthesize 2,4-D from benzene, chloroacetic acid (ClCH2COOH), and any necessary reagents and solvents.
