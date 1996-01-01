Predict the major product based on elimination: If elimination (E2) occurs, the base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon, leading to the formation of an alkene. For 1-bromopentane, elimination can produce either 1-pentene (double bond at the end) or 2-pentene (double bond internal). According to Zaitsev's rule, the more substituted alkene (2-pentene) is the major product because it is more stable.