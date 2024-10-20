Consider the Arrhenius equation, which describes how the rate constant (k) of a reaction is affected by temperature: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>A</mi><mo>⋅</mo><msup><mi>e</mi><mrow><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>E</mi><mi>a</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></mrow></mfrac></mrow></msup></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><mi>a</mi></math> is the activation energy, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the gas constant, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>T</mi></math> is the temperature.