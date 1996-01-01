Consider the reagents given: LiAlH\_4 is a strong reducing agent typically used to reduce carbonyl compounds, not for substitution of alkyl halides to alcohols; H\_2SO\_4 and heat usually promote elimination or rearrangement rather than substitution; HBr would add bromine or promote substitution in the opposite direction; NaOH in water provides hydroxide ions, which are good nucleophiles for substitution reactions on alkyl halides.