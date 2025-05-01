Consider the splitting patterns expected in the \( ^1H \) NMR spectrum. In dimethyl ether, the methyl protons are not adjacent to any protons that would cause splitting (the oxygen has no protons), so the methyl protons appear as a singlet. In methanol, the methyl protons are adjacent to the hydroxyl proton, but because the OH proton exchanges rapidly, it usually does not cause splitting, so the methyl protons also appear as a singlet.