Evaluate the reagents given: - H\_2SO\_4 and heat usually promote elimination reactions rather than substitution. - HBr would convert an alcohol to an alkyl bromide, the opposite of what is needed. - LiAlH\_4 is a strong reducing agent, typically used to reduce carbonyl compounds, not to substitute halides with OH. - NaOH in water provides hydroxide ions, which can perform nucleophilic substitution on alkyl halides to form alcohols.