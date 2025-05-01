Textbook Question
Phenylacetone can form two different enols.
(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the second enol in base.
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Phenylacetone can form two different enols.
(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the second enol in base.
Cytosine, uracil, and guanine have tautomeric forms with aromatic hydroxy groups. Draw these tautomeric forms.
Which of the following best describes what happens when a tautomeric shift occurs?
Which of the following represents the most favored enol tautomer of (acetone)?