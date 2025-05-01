Textbook Question
Phenylacetone can form two different enols.
(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the first enol in base.
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Phenylacetone can form two different enols.
(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the first enol in base.
Phenylacetone can form two different enols.
(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the second enol in base.
Cytosine, uracil, and guanine have tautomeric forms with aromatic hydroxy groups. Draw these tautomeric forms.
Which of the following structures represents the enol form that is a tautomer of the aldehyde (acetaldehyde)?
Which of the following represents the most favored enol tautomer of (acetone)?