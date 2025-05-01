Textbook Question
Cytosine, uracil, and guanine have tautomeric forms with aromatic hydroxy groups. Draw these tautomeric forms.
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Cytosine, uracil, and guanine have tautomeric forms with aromatic hydroxy groups. Draw these tautomeric forms.
Which of the following best describes what happens when a tautomeric shift occurs?
Which of the following structures represents the enol form that is a tautomer of the aldehyde (acetaldehyde)?
Which of the following represents the most favored enol tautomer of (acetone)?