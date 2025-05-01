Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene
In a Grignard reaction, which key feature is formed as a result of the reaction between a Grignard reagent and a carbonyl compound?
In a Grignard reaction, what is the key bond that is formed during the reaction?
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(a) Why does this reaction produce a racemic mixture of 3° alcohols?
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(b) Why, when the substrate is modified slightly, does the reaction result in an excess of one stereoisomer?