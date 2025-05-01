Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) allyl bromide + cyclohexyl magnesium bromide
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) allyl bromide + cyclohexyl magnesium bromide
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene
In a Grignard reaction, which key feature is formed as a result of the reaction between a Grignard reagent and a carbonyl compound?
In a Grignard reaction, what is the key bond that is formed during the reaction?
Which of the following is the correct final product when reacts with followed by acidic workup in a Grignard reaction?
We discuss the reaction of Grignard reagents (organomagnesium compounds) to ketones in Chapter 17. Mechanistically, the reaction proceeds by the nucleophilic addition of a methyl carbanion to the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, breaking the C―Oπ bond, resulting in an alkoxide intermediate that is subsequently protonated to produce the 3° alcohol.
(a) Why does this reaction produce a racemic mixture of 3° alcohols?