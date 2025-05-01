Show how you would synthesize the following:
f. 2,5-dimethylhexane from a four-carbon alkyl halide
Show how you would synthesize the following:
f. 2,5-dimethylhexane from a four-carbon alkyl halide
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) allyl bromide + cyclohexyl magnesium bromide
Show how the reaction of an allylic halide with a Grignard reagent might be used to synthesize the following hydrocarbons.
c. 1-cyclopentylpent-2-ene
In a Grignard reaction, which key feature is formed as a result of the reaction between a Grignard reagent and a carbonyl compound?
Which of the following is the correct final product when reacts with followed by acidic workup in a Grignard reaction?