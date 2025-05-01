Differentiate from other molecules: ADP (Adenosine diphosphate) and AMP (Adenosine monophosphate) are involved in energy transfer but are not primary electron carriers. NADP+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate) is similar to NAD+ but is primarily involved in anabolic reactions, not the main electron transport chain. CoA (Coenzyme A) is involved in acyl group transfer, not electron transfer. ATP (Adenosine triphosphate) and GTP (Guanosine triphosphate) are energy carriers, not electron carriers.