The IR spectrum of compound A with a molecular formula of C5H12O is shown below. Compound A is oxidized to give compound B, a ketone with a molecular formula of C5H10O. When compound A is heated with H2SO4, compounds C and D are obtained. Considerably more D is obtained than C. Reaction of compound C with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: formaldehyde and compound E, with a molecular formula of C4H8O. Reaction of compound D with O3, followed by treatment with dimethyl sulfide, gives two products: compound F, with a molecular formula of C3H6O, and compound G, with a molecular formula of C2H4O. What are the structures of compounds A through G?
