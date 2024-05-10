7. Substitution Reactions
Problem 9.129
When equivalent amounts of methyl bromide and sodium iodide are dissolved in methanol, the concentration of iodide ion quickly decreases and then slowly returns to its original concentration. Account for this observation.
