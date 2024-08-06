Skip to main content
1. A Review of General Chemistry
5h 9m
Worksheet
Summary
23m
Intro to Organic Chemistry
5m
Atomic Structure
16m
Wave Function
9m
Molecular Orbitals
17m
Sigma and Pi Bonds
9m
Octet Rule
12m
Bonding Preferences
12m
Formal Charges
6m
Skeletal Structure
14m
Lewis Structure
20m
Condensed Structural Formula
15m
Degrees of Unsaturation
15m
Constitutional Isomers
14m
Resonance Structures
46m
Hybridization
28m
Molecular Geometry
16m
Electronegativity
22m
2. Molecular Representations
1h 14m
Worksheet
Intermolecular Forces
15m
How To Determine Solubility
11m
Functional Groups
48m
3. Acids and Bases
2h 46m
Worksheet
Organic Chemistry Reactions
7m
Reaction Mechanism
34m
Acids and Bases
26m
Equilibrium Constant
9m
pKa
25m
Acid Base Equilibrium
8m
Ranking Acidity
54m
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4h 19m
Worksheet
IUPAC Naming
29m
Alkyl Groups
13m
Naming Cycloalkanes
10m
Naming Bicyclic Compounds
10m
Naming Alkyl Halides
7m
Naming Alkenes
3m
Naming Alcohols
8m
Naming Amines
15m
Cis vs Trans
21m
Conformational Isomers
13m
Newman Projections
14m
Drawing Newman Projections
16m
Barrier To Rotation
7m
Ring Strain
8m
Axial vs Equatorial
7m
Cis vs Trans Conformations
4m
Equatorial Preference
14m
Chair Flip
9m
Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations
17m
A-Values
17m
Decalin
7m
5. Chirality
3h 28m
Worksheet
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
9m
Chirality
12m
Test 1:Plane of Symmetry
7m
Test 2:Stereocenter Test
17m
R and S Configuration
43m
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
13m
Atropisomers
9m
Meso Compound
12m
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
13m
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
16m
Fischer Projection
10m
R and S of Fischer Projections
7m
Optical Activity
5m
Enantiomeric Excess
14m
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
6m
Non-Carbon Chiral Centers
8m
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
1h 22m
Worksheet
Energy Diagram
11m
Gibbs Free Energy
11m
Enthalpy
13m
Entropy
9m
Hammond Postulate
9m
Carbocation Stability
7m
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
18m
7. Substitution Reactions
1h 37m
Worksheet
Nucleophilic Substitution
18m
Good Leaving Groups
9m
SN2 Reaction
31m
SN1 Reaction
25m
Substitution Comparison
12m
8. Elimination Reactions
2h 30m
Worksheet
E2 Mechanism
16m
Beta Hydrogen
12m
E2 - Anti-Coplanar Requirement
12m
E2 - Cumulative Practice
9m
E1 Reaction
22m
Solvents
14m
Leaving Groups
7m
Nucleophiles and Basicity
6m
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
18m
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
29m
9. Alkenes and Alkynes
2h 9m
Worksheet
Alkene Stability
7m
Zaitsev Rule
24m
Dehydrohalogenation
7m
Double Elimination
8m
Acetylide
13m
Hydrogenation of Alkynes
17m
Dehydration Reaction
26m
POCl3 Dehydration
6m
Alkynide Synthesis
16m
10. Addition Reactions
3h 18m
Worksheet
Addition Reaction
6m
Markovnikov
5m
Hydrohalogenation
6m
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
17m
Oxymercuration
15m
Hydroboration
26m
Hydrogenation
6m
Halogenation
6m
Halohydrin
12m
Carbene
12m
Epoxidation
8m
Epoxide Reactions
9m
Dihydroxylation
8m
Ozonolysis
7m
Ozonolysis Full Mechanism
24m
Oxidative Cleavage
3m
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
6m
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
3m
Alkyne Halogenation
2m
Alkyne Hydration
6m
Alkyne Hydroboration
2m
11. Radical Reactions
1h 58m
Worksheet
Radical Reaction
8m
Radical Stability
7m
Free Radical Halogenation
19m
Radical Selectivity
23m
Calculating Radical Yields
19m
Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br
11m
Free Radical Polymerization
8m
Allylic Bromination
12m
Radical Synthesis
8m
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
2h 42m
Worksheet
Alcohol Nomenclature
4m
Naming Ethers
6m
Naming Epoxides
18m
Naming Thiols
11m
Alcohol Synthesis
7m
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
11m
Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3
13m
Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
7m
Leaving Group Conversions Summary
4m
Williamson Ether Synthesis
3m
Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration
4m
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
4m
Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation
4m
Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice
10m
Ether Cleavage
8m
Alcohol Protecting Groups
3m
t-Butyl Ether Protecting Groups
5m
Silyl Ether Protecting Groups
10m
Sharpless Epoxidation
9m
Thiol Reactions
6m
Sulfide Oxidation
4m
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
2h 17m
Worksheet
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
9m
Oxidizing Agent
26m
Reducing Agent
15m
Nucleophilic Addition
8m
Preparation of Organometallics
15m
Grignard Reaction
13m
Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics
9m
Organometallic Cumulative Practice
39m
14. Synthetic Techniques
1h 26m
Worksheet
Synthetic Cheatsheet
16m
Moving Functionality
20m
Alkynide Alkylation
13m
Alkane Halogenation
18m
Retrosynthesis
16m
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
6h 50m
Worksheet
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
5m
Infrared Spectroscopy
16m
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
31m
IR Spect:Drawing Spectra
40m
IR Spect:Extra Practice
26m
NMR Spectroscopy
10m
1H NMR:Number of Signals
26m
1H NMR:Q-Test
26m
1H NMR:E/Z Diastereoisomerism
8m
H NMR Table
21m
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule
17m
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
11m
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Complex Tree Diagrams
8m
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Patterns
8m
NMR Integration
18m
NMR Practice
14m
Carbon NMR
4m
Structure Determination without Mass Spect
47m
Mass Spectrometry
12m
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
28m
Mass Spect:Isotopes
27m
16. Conjugated Systems
6h 13m
Worksheet
Conjugation Chemistry
13m
Stability of Conjugated Intermediates
4m
Allylic Halogenation
12m
Reactions at the Allylic Position
39m
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
26m
Diels-Alder Reaction
9m
Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products
11m
Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis
8m
Molecular Orbital Theory
9m
Drawing Atomic Orbitals
6m
Drawing Molecular Orbitals
17m
HOMO LUMO
4m
Orbital Diagram:3-atoms- Allylic Ions
13m
Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene
11m
Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions
10m
Orbital Diagram:6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene
13m
Orbital Diagram:Excited States
4m
Pericyclic Reaction
10m
Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions
26m
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
26m
Thermal Electrocyclic Reactions
14m
Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions
10m
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
25m
Sigmatropic Rearrangement
17m
Cope Rearrangement
9m
Claisen Rearrangement
15m
17. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
51m
Worksheet
The UV-Vis Spectroscopy
17m
The Beer-Lambert Law
9m
UV-Vis Spectroscopy of Conjugated Alkenes
8m
Woodward-Fieser Rules
16m
18. Aromaticity
2h 31m
Worksheet
Aromaticity
8m
Huckel's Rule
10m
Pi Electrons
7m
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
18m
Annulene
17m
Aromatic Heterocycles
20m
Frost Circle
15m
Naming Benzene Rings
13m
Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
10m
Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles
10m
Ionization of Aromatics
18m
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
5h 1m
Worksheet
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
9m
Benzene Reactions
11m
EAS:Halogenation Mechanism
6m
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
9m
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism
6m
EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism
5m
EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism
7m
Electron Withdrawing Groups
22m
EAS:Ortho vs. Para Positions
4m
Acylation of Aniline
9m
Limitations of Friedel-Crafts Alkyation
19m
Advantages of Friedel-Crafts Acylation
6m
Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid
12m
EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups
13m
Side-Chain Halogenation
6m
Side-Chain Oxidation
4m
Reactions at Benzylic Positions
31m
Birch Reduction
10m
EAS:Sequence Groups
4m
EAS:Retrosynthesis
29m
Diazo Replacement Reactions
6m
Diazo Sequence Groups
5m
Diazo Retrosynthesis
13m
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
28m
Benzyne
16m
20. Phenols
51m
Worksheet
Phenol Acidity
15m
Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones
14m
Cleavage of Phenyl Ethers
10m
Kolbe-Schmidt Reaction
11m
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
4h 56m
Worksheet
Naming Aldehydes
8m
Naming Ketones
7m
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
9m
Oxidation of Alcohols
28m
Ozonolysis
7m
DIBAL
5m
Alkyne Hydration
9m
Nucleophilic Addition
8m
Cyanohydrin
11m
Organometallics on Ketones
19m
Overview of Nucleophilic Addition of Solvents
13m
Hydrates
6m
Hemiacetal
9m
Acetal
12m
Acetal Protecting Group
16m
Thioacetal
6m
Imine vs Enamine
15m
Addition of Amine Derivatives
5m
Wolff Kishner Reduction
7m
Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation
39m
Acid Chloride to Ketone
7m
Nitrile to Ketone
9m
Wittig Reaction
18m
Ketone and Aldehyde Synthesis Reactions
14m
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
2h 5m
Worksheet
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
7m
Naming Carboxylic Acids
9m
Diacid Nomenclature
6m
Naming Esters
5m
Naming Nitriles
3m
Acid Chloride Nomenclature
5m
Naming Anhydrides
7m
Naming Amides
5m
Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
18m
Carboxylic Acid to Acid Chloride
6m
Fischer Esterification
5m
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis
4m
Saponification
3m
Transesterification
5m
Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions
10m
Carboxylation
5m
Decarboxylation Mechanism
14m
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
1h 53m
Worksheet
Tautomerization
9m
Tautomers of Dicarbonyl Compounds
6m
Enolate
4m
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
4m
Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
3m
Haloform Reaction
8m
Hell-Volhard-Zelinski Reaction
3m
Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations
5m
Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
12m
Enamine Alkylation and Acylation
16m
Beta-Dicarbonyl Synthesis Pathway
7m
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
13m
Malonic Ester Synthesis
15m
25. Condensation Chemistry
2h 9m
Worksheet
Condensation Reactions
5m
Aldol Condensation
18m
Directed Condensations
8m
Crossed Aldol Condensation
16m
Claisen-Schmidt Condensation
4m
Claisen Condensation
17m
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation
15m
Conjugate Addition
9m
Michael Addition
16m
Robinson Annulation
17m
26. Amines
1h 43m
Worksheet
Amine Alkylation
11m
Gabriel Synthesis
10m
Amines by Reduction
12m
Nitrogenous Nucleophiles
8m
Reductive Amination
10m
Curtius Rearrangement
15m
Hofmann Rearrangement
10m
Hofmann Elimination
11m
Cope Elimination
12m
28. Carbohydrates
5h 53m
Worksheet
Monosaccharide
20m
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism
9m
Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections
18m
Monosaccharides - Common Structures
6m
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
12m
Monosaccharides - Cyclization
18m
Monosaccharides - Haworth Projections
13m
Mutarotation
11m
Epimerization
9m
Monosaccharides - Aldose-Ketose Rearrangement
8m
Monosaccharides - Alkylation
10m
Monosaccharides - Acylation
7m
Glycoside
6m
Monosaccharides - N-Glycosides
18m
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols)
12m
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)
7m
Reducing Sugars
23m
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
11m
Monosaccharides - Oxidative Cleavage
27m
Monosaccharides - Osazones
10m
Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer
23m
Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation
12m
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
12m
Disaccharide
30m
Polysaccharide
11m
29. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
1h 54m
Worksheet
Proteins and Amino Acids
19m
L and D Amino Acids
14m
Polar Amino Acids
14m
Amino Acid Chart
18m
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
33m
Isoelectric Point
14m
32. Lipids
2h 50m
Worksheet
Intro to Lipids
5m
Fatty Acids
21m
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids
19m
Waxes
6m
Triacylglycerols
15m
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation
10m
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis
32m
Phosphoglycerides
16m
Sphingomyelins
13m
Steroids
28m
34. Nucleic Acids
1h 32m
Worksheet
Intro to Nucleic Acids
4m
Nitrogenous Bases
22m
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
14m
Hydrolysis of Nucleosides
11m
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids
11m
Base Pairing
10m
DNA Double Helix
17m
35. Transition Metals
5h 33m
Worksheet
Electron Configuration of Elements
45m
Coordination Complexes
20m
Ligands
24m
Electron Counting
10m
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule
13m
Cross-Coupling General Reactions
40m
Heck Reaction
40m
Stille Reaction
13m
Suzuki Reaction
25m
Sonogashira Coupling Reaction
17m
Fukuyama Coupling Reaction
15m
Kumada Coupling Reaction
13m
Negishi Coupling Reaction
16m
Buchwald-Hartwig Amination Reaction
19m
Eglinton Reaction
17m
