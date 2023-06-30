Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesPOCl3 Dehydration
5:28 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question

Some alcohols undergo rearrangement or other unwanted side reactions when they dehydrate in acid. Alcohols may be dehydrated under mildly basic conditions using phosphorus oxy-chloride (POCl3) in pyridine. The alcohol reacts with phosphorus oxychloride much like it reacts with tosyl chloride (Section 11-5), displacing a chloride ion from phosphorus to give an alkyl dichlorophosphate ester. The dichlorophosphate group is an outstanding leaving group. Pyridine reacts as a base with the dichlorophosphate ester to give an E2 elimination. Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of cyclohexanol by POCl3 in pyridine.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
14
Was this helpful?
1:23m

Watch next

Master General Reaction of Dehydration with POCl3 with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:23
General Reaction of Dehydration with POCl3
Johnny Betancourt
210
04:52
Mechanism of Dehydration with POCl3
Johnny Betancourt
320
6
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.