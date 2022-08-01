Inscribed Polygon Method

Hey, guys, let's take a look at the following question. So here apply the Polygon Circle method, which we also call frost circles to the following compound Doesn't show any special stability. If yes, why? So basically we have to determine. Is this molecule aromatic, Non aromatic or anti aromatic? Aromatic shows very high stability. Non aromatic just means your normal compound anti rheumatic means you're super unstable. So if we take a look at the name we have trope ilium cat ion Now, another name for trope ilium just means that we have cyclo. Heh PTA trying. Okay, so the trope ilium just means cyclo Hector trying cyclo means ring have to mean seven carbons, so we have seven carbons and trying means three double bonds. Now I say the word cat ion, which means this carbon up here, which is not double bond like the others, is positive. So that will be our molecule. Now here, we're gonna draw the frost circle. Now we're gonna draw apex down the molecule, so pointing part down. So the larger these rings get, the harder it becomes to draw them. So it takes practice guys to make sure you draw correctly so not the straightest, but good enough. Now we're gonna cut this in half. So here this is your non bonding region. Down here is your bonding up. Here is your anti bonding everywhere. Ah, carbon touches becomes a molecular orbital. Now we're gonna say how maney pie electrons do. We have. We have to four six pi electrons. So one up, one down, up, up, down, down. We're going to say this molecule show special stability because all the molecular orbital's in the Bonny region are completely filled in, which would indicate that we have an aromatic compound. So Trump Ilium can Ion is aromatic here. We know it from the old rules that we talked about. But we also know because we just did a frost circle and improves it. The molecular orbital's and the bonding region are all completely filled. It

