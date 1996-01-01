13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
(•••) A chemist attempted to oxidize a primary alcohol to a carboxylic acid using chromic acid. The product shown was obtained as a major component in the mixture. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for its formation. [Think about what chromic acid would normally do to a phenol and make a list of bonds formed and bonds broken.]
<IMAGE>
