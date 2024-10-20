Analyze each process: - Esterification involves the reaction of an alcohol with a carboxylic acid to form an ester and water, not directly involving a nucleophile receiving an acyl group. - Acylation involves the transfer of an acyl group to a nucleophile, typically in reactions such as Friedel-Crafts acylation. - Hydrogenation involves the addition of hydrogen, not related to acyl group transfer. - Hydrolysis involves breaking bonds with the addition of water, not specifically transferring an acyl group to a nucleophile.