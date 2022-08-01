Electron Counting Exercise 1

So here it says, what is the electron count of the complex ion? We have cobalt connected to six cyanide Liggins and the overall charge is three minus. Alright, so cobalt? Remember for the transition metal for its valence electrons when it comes to these complex ions, just consider it neutral to get the correct electron count. Cobalt, if you look on the periodic table, it would be argon four us to three D 7. If we add up the number of S&D orbital electrons, the valence count for cobalt would be nine then minus the charge of the complex. It's negative three. So that's minus a minus three. Plus the number of X type Liggins cyanide ions are negative. So they're an X type Ligon and there are six of them. And then we don't have any type Ligon. So that's two times zero. So minus of a minus is positive. So nine plus 3 plus six equals 18 electrons for electronic count. And it's as simple as that. Remember to use the formula and you'll be able to count figure out the electron count for any transition metal complex. We have to consider the number of valence electrons for the transition metal as though it's neutral. Then remember we have the charge of the complex overall. And then just figure out which Liggins R X. Type which ones are all types and put them into the formula And get your final answer. Now that you've seen two examples so far of how to do electron count. Let's see if you can do the final one left here as practice attempted on your own. Once you do come back and see, does your answer match up with mine.

