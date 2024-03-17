11. Radical Reactions
Problem 16.88
In the presence of an acid catalyst, acetaldehyde forms a trimer known as paraldehyde. Because it induces sleep when it is administered to animals in
large doses, paraldehyde is used as a sedative or hypnotic. Propose a mechanism for the formation of paraldehyde.
<IMAGE>
