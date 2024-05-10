Both cis- and trans-2-methylcyclohexanol undergo dehydration in warm sulfuric acid to give 1-methylcyclohexene as the major alkene product. These alcohols can also be converted to alkenes by tosylation using TsCl and pyridine, followed by elimination using KOC(CH3)3 as a strong base. Under these basic conditions, the tosylate of cis-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give mostly 1-methylcyclohexene, but the tosylate of trans-2-methylcyclohexanol eliminates to give only 3-methylcyclohexene. Explain how this stereochemical difference in reactants controls a regiochemical difference in the products of the basic elimination, but not in the acid-catalyzed elimination.