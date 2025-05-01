Step 3: Analyze each compound for β-hydrogens: - Chloromethane (CH\_3Cl) has no β-carbon, so no β-hydrogens. - 1-Chloropropane (CH\_3CH\_2CH\_2Cl) has β-hydrogens on carbons adjacent to the carbon bearing Cl. - 1,1-Dichloroethane (CH\_3CHCl\_2) has the Cl atoms on the same carbon, but check if β-hydrogens are accessible. - 2-Chlorobutane (CH\_3CH(Cl)CH\_2CH\_3) has β-hydrogens on carbons adjacent to the carbon bearing Cl.