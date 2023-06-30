When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
b. When one pure stereoisomer of 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, one pure stereoisomer of the major product results. For example, when (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, the product is the stereoisomer with the methyl groups cis.
Use your models to draw a Newman projection of the transition state to show why this stereospecificity is observed.
c. Use a Newman projection of the transition state to predict the major product of elimination of (2S,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane.
d. Predict the major product from elimination of (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane. This prediction can be made without drawing any structures, by considering the results in part (b).
