Textbook Question
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
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The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
b. (R)-6-bromo-7-oxoheptan-2-one
The following molecules were named incorrectly according to IUPAC nomenclature. Give the correct name of these compounds.
d. (E)-2-methylhex-2-en-6-al
Which of the following statements is correct about naming a ketone according to IUPAC nomenclature?