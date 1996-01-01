Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic AdditionNaming Ketones
Multiple Choice

Provide the complete, IUPAC name for the following molecule.
The figure illustrates the structure of a molecule. A 6-carbon hexagonal ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. C 2 is single bonded to C 1 of a 3-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 2 zigzag lines. C 1 and C 3 of the alkane chain are each double bonded to O above. C 3 of the alkane chain is single bonded to H on the lower right.

12
3:05m

Watch next

Master Nomenclature with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:05
Nomenclature
Johnny Betancourt
225
3
4
01:58
Name the ketone
Johnny Betancourt
189
2
21
02:27
Name the ketone
Johnny Betancourt
163
3
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.