Evaluate the reagents given: water with sulfuric acid (H₂O/H₂SO₄) is acidic and tends to protonate nucleophiles or promote elimination; LiAlH₄ is a strong reducing agent that typically reduces alkyl halides to alkanes, not alcohols; HBr in ether is a source of bromide ions and would not replace bromide with hydroxide; NaOH in aqueous solution provides hydroxide ions directly for nucleophilic substitution.