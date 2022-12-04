Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryElectronegativity
9:57 minutes
Problem 2b
Textbook Question

1. Draw the Lewis structure. 2. Show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment. 3. Estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment. h. HCN i. CH3CHO j. H2C=NH

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
301
Was this helpful?
11:33m

Watch next

Master Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:33
Differences between ionic, polar and covalent bonds
Johnny Betancourt
235
4
9
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.