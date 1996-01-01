16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
Problem 8k
The experiment shown next and discussed in Section 8.13 shows that the proximity of the chloride ion to C-2 in the transition state causes the 1,2-addition product to form more rapidly than the 1,4-addition product. a. Why was it important for the investigators to know that the preceding reaction was being carried out under kinetic control?
