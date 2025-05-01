Indicate how each of the same factors affects an E2 reaction.
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
Indicate how each of the same factors affects an E2 reaction.
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-
cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.
Which of the following conditions will most likely promote an reaction with an alkyl halide?
Which of the following alkyl chlorides will afford only a single alkene product () exclusively under reaction conditions?
What is the major organic product formed when (ethyl bromide) reacts with a strong base such as (ethoxide ion) in an E2 elimination reaction?