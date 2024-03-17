8. Elimination Reactions
cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.
