Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
e. 3-chloro-3-ethyl-2,2-dimethylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O-
cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.
Which of the following alkyl chlorides will afford only a single alkene product () exclusively under reaction conditions?
What is the major organic product formed when (ethyl bromide) reacts with a strong base such as (ethoxide ion) in an E2 elimination reaction?