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Multiple Choice
How are phosphates incorporated into organic molecules in plants and animals during hydrolysis of phosphate esters ()?
A
Via hydrogen bonding with water molecules
B
Through the formation of phosphodiester bonds ()
C
By forming ionic bonds with metal ions
D
By direct attachment to carbon atoms
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of phosphate esters: Phosphate esters are organic molecules where a phosphate group is bonded to an organic moiety. In biological systems, these esters are crucial for energy transfer and storage, as well as for forming structural components of nucleic acids.
Recognize the process of hydrolysis: Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where water is used to break down compounds. In the context of phosphate esters, hydrolysis involves breaking the ester bond, releasing the phosphate group.
Identify the formation of phosphodiester bonds: In biological systems, phosphates are often incorporated into organic molecules through the formation of phosphodiester bonds. This occurs when a phosphate group forms two ester bonds, typically linking two alcohol groups, such as in the backbone of DNA and RNA.
Consider the role of enzymes: Enzymes like kinases and phosphatases play a crucial role in facilitating the transfer and incorporation of phosphate groups into organic molecules by catalyzing the formation and breaking of phosphodiester bonds.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Hydrogen bonding with water molecules, ionic bonds with metal ions, and direct attachment to carbon atoms are not the primary mechanisms for phosphate incorporation in the context of hydrolysis of phosphate esters in biological systems.
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