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Multiple Choice
Which process describes the incorporation of into organic molecules in aquatic plants and animals?
A
Reduction of
B
Oxidation of
C
Hydrolysis of
D
Condensation of
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem is asking about a biochemical process involving phosphates in aquatic plants and animals.
Identify the key terms: 'Incorporation of phosphates' suggests a process where phosphates are added to organic molecules.
Consider the options: Reduction, oxidation, hydrolysis, and condensation are all chemical processes that can involve phosphates.
Analyze each option: Reduction and oxidation typically involve electron transfer, not the addition of phosphate groups. Hydrolysis involves breaking bonds with water, which is not directly about adding phosphates. Condensation involves joining molecules together, often with the release of a small molecule like water, which can include the formation of phosphate esters.
Conclude the reasoning: The process that describes the incorporation of phosphates into organic molecules is most likely 'Condensation of phosphate esters', as it involves forming new bonds and incorporating phosphate groups into larger organic structures.
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