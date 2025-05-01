Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(d) Et3N
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(d) Et3N
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(a)
Propose mechanisms to show the interchange of protons between ethanol molecules under
(a) acid catalysis.
(b) base catalysis.
Predict which member of each pair has the higher boiling point, and explain the reasons for your predictions.
a. hexan-1-ol or 3,3-dimethylbutan-1-ol
b. hexan-2-one or hexan-2-ol
Predict which member of each pair will be more soluble in water. Explain the reasons for your answers.
(a) hexan-1-ol or cyclohexanol
(b) heptan-1-ol or 4-methylphenol
(c) 3-ethylhexan-3-ol or octan-2-ol
(d) hexan-2-ol or cyclooctane-1,4-diol
(e)