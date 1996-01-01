Analyze each starting compound: - Methyl butanoate (an ester) generally does not get oxidized to butanoic acid under these conditions. - 1-Butanol (a primary alcohol) can be oxidized first to butanal (an aldehyde) and then further oxidized to butanoic acid. - Sodium butanoate (a carboxylate salt) is already the conjugate base of butanoic acid and does not get oxidized to the acid by dichromate. - Butanal (an aldehyde) can be oxidized directly to butanoic acid.