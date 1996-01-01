15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy
Problem 14n
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
LOOKING AHEAD We explain in Chapter 23 that substituents can transmit electronic information through the benzene ring when appropriately positioned. Assessments 14.55–14.59 allow us to use IR spectroscopy to discover this concept and apply it to an example (Assessment 14.60) that we study there. (•••) Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for 3-chlorobenzaldehyde and 3-fluorobenzaldehyde.
