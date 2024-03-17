12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
2:16 minutes
Problem 10-92
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A vicinal diol has OH groups on adjacent carbons. The dehydration of a vicinal diol is accompanied by a rearrangement called the pinacol rearrangement. Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
6
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice