4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
10:55 minutes
Problem 5f
Draw structures for the following: c. (3Z,5Z)-4,5-dimethyl-3,5-nonadiene d. (3E,5E)-2,5-dibromo-3,5-octadiene
