The IR and mass spectra for three different compounds are shown below. Identify each compound.
c. <IMAGE>
The IR and mass spectra for three different compounds are shown below. Identify each compound.
c. <IMAGE>
What is an advantage of using (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry) in analytical chemistry?
A compound's mass spectrum shows two molecular ion peaks of equal intensity at and m/z. Does this suggest the presence of bromine in the compound?
In mass spectrometry, what is the molecular ion () formed when methane () is ionized in the mass spectrometer?
Which of the following best describes the most stable cation typically formed in a mass spectrometer by cleavage of a straight-chain alkane such as (pentane)?
Which of the following is the most likely base peak observed in the mass spectrum of diisopropyl ether?