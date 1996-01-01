Recall the difference between Markovnikov and anti-Markovnikov addition: In the absence of peroxides, HBr adds to the alkene following Markovnikov's rule, where the proton (H\+) adds to the carbon with more hydrogens, and Br attaches to the more substituted carbon. In the presence of peroxides, the addition is anti-Markovnikov, meaning Br attaches to the less substituted carbon.