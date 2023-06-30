Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonBase-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
Problem 22
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.

