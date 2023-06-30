Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Base-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
4:54 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:57m
Watch next
Master
Base Catalyzed
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:57
Base Catalyzed
Johnny Betancourt
155
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.