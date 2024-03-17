20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Acid-Catalyzed Ester Hydrolysis
Problem 67c
The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of
an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.
The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an a-bromo ester with zinc.
<IMAGE>
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
c. <IMAGE>
