The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of

an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.

The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an a-bromo ester with zinc.

<IMAGE>





Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:

c. <IMAGE>