5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each structure,
1. star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms.
2. label each asymmetric carbon as (R) or (S).
3. draw any internal mirror planes of symmetry.
4. label the structure as chiral or achiral.
5. label any meso structures.
f. <IMAGE>
