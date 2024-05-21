4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Newman Projections
Problem 3-50
Conformational studies on ethane-1,2-diol (HOCH2—CH2OH) have shown the most stable conformation about the central C―C bond to be the gauche conformation, which is 9.6 kJ/mol (2.3 kcal/mol) more stable than the anti conformation.
Draw Newman projections of these conformers, and explain this curious result.
