Hey, guys, for this section, I'm gonna be introducing a completely new type of organic reaction. And that's the condensation reaction. So, guys, whenever you get two molecules that air spontaneously combining to form a bigger molecule with loss of a smaller molecule on the side, that's what's called a condensation reaction. Okay, now there's actually tons of different types of compensation reactions in organic chemistry, but the specific ones that will be dealing with in this section have to do with immolates. Now, remember that immolates are the negative and ions off a deep throat needed Alfa Carbon. Okay. And what we find is that Anil Eights are gonna be part of the condensation because analysts are so reactive that they're not on Lee just gonna react with electric files, as we've talked about in the past. There also even gonna be able to act with each other or with themselves to do something that's called self condensation. Okay, now, obviously, due to the fact that there's an immolate mediated reaction, Alfa protons are required for this type of reaction to take place because if you don't have an awful proton, then you're not getting an equally right because in Italy is the deep rotated version of an Alfa Carbon. Okay, so, guys, I wanna just back it up for a second and go back to what we know and use that information to inform our understanding of condensation reactions. So back in the day, guys Seems like the glory days now we learned about nuclear filic addition. We learned that carbon eels were especially reacted at the carbon carbon nuclear files would attack. We would get a mechanism called nuclear filling condition where a tetra Hydro intermediate would protein eight and we would get an alcohol as a result. Fair. You know, we did that a lot. Okay, Now, more recently, what we've learned is that certain types of nuclear files, specifically basic ones, are going to react at the Alfa Carbon and take away a proton. So we've noticed that, for example, always negative can remove and Alfa proton and make what we call in Italy. And I am a negative charge on the Alfa Carbon. Okay, well, what's special about that negatively charged in a late is that now we've we know that it can attack Electra files so it could attack some alcohol. Hey, light or some halogen, and we can get Alfa substitute Carbondale. Good, Awesome. What we're gonna learn in this section is how evenly to relate to condensation reactions. And it turns out that same thing when a base de protein eights an Alfa Carbon, you're going to get in Italy. But what happens when you don't have an electro file to react with what happens in the absence of an electric file? So what if I just make my family? But then there's nothing to react it with. I never add that other alcohol Hey, Light or that halogen, What do we do? Well, in that case, guys, in the special case where there is no electric file, then the family is going to react with itself. What we're gonna find is that the family is going to react with the non immolated version off itself, and it's going to do a nuclear Filic edition making a Tetra Hydro intermediate on the other key tone isn't that interesting? So, basically, this access the nuclear file for another nuclear filic edition. Okay, What we wind up getting is a condensation action because I'm taking two key tones or alga hides. I'm combining them together into one larger molecule and notice what I would get here just for this touch. Unusual. Intermediate. What I would get is now are here are here. Okay, I would get a negative charge. That negative charge would eventually be protein. Okay, so this is the product of immolate condensation, okay? And this is what we're gonna be focusing on for quite a few videos we're gonna spending a lot of time on in late compensation. Okay, Now, I want to give us some examples. This is going to kind of be a pre viewable organ, you learning in a little bit. Okay, so it turns out that key tones and Aldo hides can combine together to make molecules that have alcohol, components and carbon You okay? This reaction in particular is called an al doll reaction. Okay, the reason being that as well Look Seymour later, there's part alcohol, and there's part alga hide. So it's an AL doll reaction. Okay, notice this is condensation. Because I've got two smaller molecules combined to form a bigger one. Another example. What if we do this with two Esther's? We take to Esther's, we're making immolate direct with each other. Well, they're gonna make a beta site. Carbon meal, specifically a beta keto. Ester. This direction is called a place in condensation. Okay, so this is a preview. You're not supposed to learn these here. I'm just trying to show you guys how we're gonna be dealing with a lot of reactions. That condensate with immolates thes air two of the most important. But we're gonna do with a lot more in this section. So that being said, I hope the general mechanism makes sense. So far, let's move on to our first compensation reaction.

