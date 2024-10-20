Understand the process of photosynthesis: Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants and some other organisms use sunlight to synthesize foods with the help of chlorophyll pigments. The general equation for photosynthesis can be represented as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mrow><mi>C</mi><mi>O</mi><mn>2</mn></mrow></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>H</mi><mi>2</mi><mi>O</mi></mrow></msub><mo>→</mo><msub><mrow><mi>C</mi><mi>6</mi><mi>H</mi><mi>12</mi><mi>O</mi><mi>6</mi></mrow></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>O</mi><mi>2</mi></mrow></msub></mrow></math>.